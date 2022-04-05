Moto G22 With Android 12, Quad Camera Launching On April 8; India Price & Sale Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G22 in India. Earlier, a report claimed that Motorola will launch its next G-series handset between April 4 and April 8. Now, Flipkart listing has confirmed the Moto G22 is launching on April 8 in the country. Apart from the launch date, the e-commerce site has also confirmed key features and design of the upcoming Motorola phone. Let's dive into details.

Moto G22 India Launch On April 8

A dedicated microsite for the Moto G22 has gone live on Flipkart which confirms that the device will be launched on April 8. It seems there won't be any launch event, instead, the device will simply be listed on the e-commerce site.

Moto G22 Features In India

The Flipkart listing confirms the Indian variant of the Moto G22 will have the similar specs as the global variant. The device will flaunt a sleek and stylish design. Upfront, the phone will sport a punch-hole cutout, while there will be oval-shaped camera module at the rear panel which will house quad cameras along with an LED flash.

In terms of features, the device will offer a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which will also support a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

It will ship with near-stock Android 12 and include a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP cameras for depth and macro shots. Upfront, it will have a 16MP selfie camera sensor for selfies. Furthermore, the device will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 20W TurboPower charging.

The Moto G22 will also have a water-repellent coating and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options will include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Moto G22 Expected Pricing And Sale Details In India

The sale and pricing of the upcoming Moto G22 will be unveiled on the launch day. Considering the global model price, we expect it will be launched at around Rs. 14,000 in India. Additionally, the Flipkart listing confirms the Moto G22 will be black and blue color options, while the international model has white color as well.

What We Think

Looking at the features, we can say features like water-repellent design, 90Hz display, and quad cameras will be plus points for the Moto G22. You'll also get a stock Android experience. However, the processor could be a downside in this price range. As some brands are offering 5G-capable chips under Rs. 15,000 segment.

Besides, Motorola will also soon launch the Moto G82 5G under its G-series in India. The exact launch date of the smartphone is still under wraps; however, it was recently spotted multiple certifications including BIS listing. To know in detail about the Moto G82 5G, you can visit to our previous story.

