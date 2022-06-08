Moto G32 Tipped To Launch Next Month As Rebrand Of Moto E32 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled the Moto G82 5G and the Moto E32s in India. Now, the brand is expected to launch another G-series model dubbed the Moto G32. The latest report has shared the launch timeline and specifications of the upcoming Motorola phone. Further, the report states that the Moto G32 will be the rebranded version of the Moto E32.

Moto G32 India Launch Next Month

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the Moto G32 will be launched in the first week of July. The exact launch date has not been revealed yet. The phone was also spotted on the BIS listing with the codename "Devon22". The report has also shared key specs of the Moto G32. Let's dive into details.

Moto G32 Expected Features

The Moto G32 is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate support. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top center housing the 8MP front camera. Under the hood, the Moto G32 will be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone will also support storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. Furthermore, the Moto G32 will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support; however, it will come with a 10W adapter in the box.

For imaging, the handset will feature a triple-camera setup housing a 16MP main camera sensor and a pair of 2MP depth and macro cameras. The Connectivity features will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G32 Expected Price

Looking at the expected features, we can say the upcoming Moto G32 will share a slightly different set of features compared to the Moto E32. Although the report did not mention anything regarding the pricing.

We expect it will come at around Rs. 10,000 like the recently launched Moto E32s. The latter is launched starting at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant retails for Rs. 9,999 in the country.

