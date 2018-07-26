Moto G6 Plus to launch in India with Snapdragon 660 SoC in Early August: To cost Rs 19,999

The Report

According to a report from iGyaan, Motorola is all set for the launch of the Moto G6 Plus in India with a twist. The Moto G6 Plus was originally launched in Brazil based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-core chipset, whereas the Indian variant is likely to run on the much powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset, which also powers the smartphones like the Nokia 7 Plus and the Xiaomi Mi A2.

Motorola has seen a huge success in India, especially for the Moto G lineup. And now, the company is all set to surprise the Indian smartphone enthusiasts. In fact, the company has made a new tweet with a hashtag #BuiltForMore and the tweet speaks about time to ask more from your smartphone.

Except for the chipset, the remaining specifications are expected to stay in-line with the original Moto G6 Plus (International version).

Specs-sheet

The Moto G6 Plus will have a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px resolution with 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front as well as on the back of the smartphone to offer additional strength to the smartphone. As suggested, the smartphone is likely to run on the Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset, instead of the Snapdragon 630 chipset, coupled with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card for storage expansion. The company might also launch a premium variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as well.

In terms of camera capability, the Plus moniker will have the best camera setup amongst the Moto G6 series of smartphones. The phone will pack in a 12 MP RGB sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone will offer an 8 MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The main camera setup will offer features like portrait mode, 4k video, and the front-facing selfie camera will support 1080p video recording with support for Face Unlock.

The smartphone packs in a 3200 mAh Li-ion battery with Turbo Charging via USB type C port. Just like the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Plus also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Conclusion

Though the Moto G6 has best-in-class cameras with premium design, the smartphone was running on a sort-of-an entry-level chipset with (Snapdragon 450). With the launch of the Moto G6 Plus, the Lenovo owned smartphone brand can compete against the likes of the Nokia 7 Plus, and the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is all set to launch in India on the 8th of August.