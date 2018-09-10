Moto G6 Plus Live Unboxing: A one of a kind launch event

Live stream the Moto G6 Plus launch

Unlike most of the product launches, Motorola is creating a new trend, where a bunch of reviewers and Youtubers will be unboxing the smartphone live at 12:00 PM. So, one can watch the unveiling of the Moto G6 Plus from any of these below-mentioned sources.

The live stream of the Moto G6 Plus will commence at 12:00 PM on different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at the same time.

Moto G6 Plus unique features

Premium all-glass design

Dual camera setup

Face Unlock

Snapdragon 630 SoC

6 GB RAM

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The Moto G6 Plus is the most premium smartphone under the G series to date. The smartphone has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px, protected by 2.5 curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the mobile is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, which also powers the Moto X4 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the 4 GB variant of the Moto G6 Plus in India what so ever.

The Moto G6 Plus has a dual camera setup like every other mid-tier smartphone launched in 2018 with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 8 MP selfie camera. The main camera can record 4K videos @ 30fps, whereas the video recording capabilities of the front-facing camera are limited to 1080p @ 30fps.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with no/minimal customisation, offering stock Android like experience, and, the smartphone will receive an update to Android 9 Pie in the near future, albeit, the company has not mentioned the exact timeframe for the rollout of the Pie update for the Moto G6 Plus.

Lastly, the smartphone is being powered by a 3200 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port. Just like the Moto G6, the Plus moniker has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

The smartphone is expected to cost Rs 19,999 in India, where the device will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei Nova 3i, Poco F1, and other mid-tier smartphones.