Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Spotted On Geekbench; Official Teaser Out In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola India is gearing up to launch a few new smartphones. We have already been coming across reports regarding these new devices. Now, the company has taken to Twitter to tease the launch of a couple of G series smartphones in India. Perhaps, it looks like the company might take the wraps off the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones.

Moto G60, G40 Fusion Geekbench Listing

Notably, these two Motorola smartphones have been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform hinting at their India launch. The Geekbench listings reveal that these upcoming Motorola smartphones could be launched with a Snapdragon 732G SoC. Though the listings do not mention the name of the chipset clearly, a few leaks have claimed that the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 might be powered by the SD732G SoC.

Besides this, the benchmark listings reveal that the Moto G60 could use 6GB RAM while the G40 Fusion could make use of 4GB RAM. Both these smartphones are said to rn Android 11 out-of-the-box sans any customizations. When it comes to performance, the Moto G60 has managed to score 515 and 1375 points respectively in the single-core and multi-core tests. On the other hand, the Moto G40 Fusion scored 519 and 1425 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Rumored Specifications

Previous reports have tipped that the Moto G60 and G40 Fusion might have similar specifications including a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The Moto G60 could flaunt a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor while the Moto G40 Fusion could flaunt a 16MP selfie camera and a 64MP primary rear camera sensor. Both the smartphones are said to arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear with 8MP secondary and 2MP tertiary sensors.

Other Upcoming Motorola Smartphones

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the upcoming models from Motorola. The official tweet on the Motorola India handle does not reveal the design or the name of the upcoming smartphones. This makes us believe that the Moto G50 and Moto G100 that went official in select markets could also be launched in India. Also, we have the Moto G20 that is awaiting its launch. Only an official confirmation can give more clarity regarding the upcoming models.

Best Mobiles in India