    Mystery Moto G Smartphone With 108MP Camera Tipped; Is It Moto G60?

    By
    |

    Motorola is gearing up for several smartphone launches this year. We recently saw the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 debut in India. Plus, rumors of a new Motorola smartphone under the G-series have been doing rounds. From the looks of it, a new Moto G smartphone with a 108MP camera is all set to debut soon.

    Mystery Moto G Smartphone With 108MP Camera Tipped

     

    New Moto G Smartphone Tipped

    The leak comes from reliable tipster Mukul Sharma, who took to Twitter to reveal some of the key details of the new Moto G smartphone. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Motorola Moto G smartphone will pack a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera.

    That said, the report also suggests it would feature only three rear cameras, where one of the sensors would double for two functions. This would make the upcoming Motorola smartphone quite unique. We have been seeing several revamped camera-centric smartphones and Motorola seems to be joining the league. Plus, the upcoming Moto G smartphone is said to include a 32MP selfie camera.

    Is It Moto G60?

    From the looks of it, this smartphone could be the Moto G60 as the leaked renders match. If this is indeed the Moto G60, we can expect to see a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks suggest the upcoming Moto G smartphone would draw power from the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

     

    Other details tipped to include a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The camera details also match the new leak. The Moto G60 is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 32MP selfie camera has also been revealed for the Moto G smartphone.

    For now, there's no precise information on when the rumored Moto G60 would launch in India. That said, there are also reports of a Moto G40 Fusion, which is said to be a rebranded label for the Moto G60. If these reports are true, the smartphone would join the elite list of 108MP camera smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 series, and so on.

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
