Moto G7 Plus images leaked on web with water-drop notch display, 6.4-inch display and more

Last week the live images of Moto G7 were surfaced on the web and now the Moto G7 Plus images are leaked on the web. The leaked render shows a similar water drop notch display, but the size of the screen is slightly bigger than the Moto G7. The reports suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch display, and features a rear camera setup just like the Moto G7. Here is the expected specification of the smartphone which most of the reports claims to launch with.

Moto G7 Plus rumored specifications

The Moto G7 Plus is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen is said to carry an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, along with a water drop notch display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone is expected to launch in two variant, one with 4GB RAM with and 64GB storage and another with 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

Moto G7 is expected to arrive with dual camera setup of the 16MP rear camera, and secondary 5MP camera along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 12MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port and a fingerprint scanner embedded with Motorola logo at back.

The smartphone is expected to be fueled by a 3500mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The Moto G7 Plus is expected to arrive in blue, black and silver color options. It is expected to be launch somewhere in December or January along with the launch of Moto G7.

