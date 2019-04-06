Moto G7 Plus officially launched in Viva Red Color with 128 GB storage News oi-Vivek Moto G7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

Motorola has launched the all new Moto G7 Plus in China with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Along with the higher storage options, the smartphone will be available in Viva Red color, which makes it one of the first Moto G series smartphone with red color options.

Price and availability

The Motorola Moto G7 Plus will be available in China from the 11th of April 2019. The base variant of the Moto G7 Plus with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage retails for 2099 Yuan or Rs 21,000, whereas the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage retails for 2399 Yuan or Rs 24,000.

The company is yet to launch the Moto G7 Plus in India, and as of now, there is no official confirmation about the pricing or the availability of the Moto G7 Plus in India.

Specifications

The Moto G7 Plus has a premium metal-glass sandwich design with a modern display on the front. The smartphone has a 6.24-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the Moto G7 Plus with 4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The primary dual camera setup on the G7 Plus features a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 12 MP selfie shooter with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack and runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

Via