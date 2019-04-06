ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Moto G7 Plus officially launched in Viva Red Color with 128 GB storage

    Moto G7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

    By
    |

    Motorola has launched the all new Moto G7 Plus in China with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Along with the higher storage options, the smartphone will be available in Viva Red color, which makes it one of the first Moto G series smartphone with red color options.

    Moto G7 Plus officially launched in Viva Red Color with 128 GB storage

     

    Price and availability

    The Motorola Moto G7 Plus will be available in China from the 11th of April 2019. The base variant of the Moto G7 Plus with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage retails for 2099 Yuan or Rs 21,000, whereas the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage retails for 2399 Yuan or Rs 24,000.

    The company is yet to launch the Moto G7 Plus in India, and as of now, there is no official confirmation about the pricing or the availability of the Moto G7 Plus in India.

    Specifications

    The Moto G7 Plus has a premium metal-glass sandwich design with a modern display on the front. The smartphone has a 6.24-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the Moto G7 Plus with 4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

    The primary dual camera setup on the G7 Plus features a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 12 MP selfie shooter with 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack and runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

    Via

     

    Read More About: moto g7 plus moto news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue