Moto G71 India Launch Timeline Revealed; Coming With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Cameras

Motorola launched the Moto G200, G71, G51, G41, and the G31 back in November last year in the international market. The brand also brought the Moto G51 5G and the Moto G31 to India. Now, Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G71 soon in the country. The device was also spotted on the BIS listing, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, the latest info has confirmed the launch timeline of the Moto G71 in India.

Moto G71 India Launch Timeline Revealed

According to the tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the India launch of Moto G71 will be happened by the second week of January. Apart from this, he did not reveal any details. If this turns out to be true, we expect Motorola will soon start teasing the arrival of the device.

Moto G71 Expected Price & Features In India

In terms of features, the Moto G71 is expected to offer similar features as the international variant. This means the Moto G71 would be announced with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage option which can also be expanded using a microSD slot.

For imaging, you'll get a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it will sport a 16MP selfie camera placed into a punch-hole cutout. The device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 30W fast charging support. Other features will include a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support, and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

As far as price is concerned, the device was launched with a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). In India, the phone is expected to arrive under Rs. 25,000. Since the European market price tag is usually higher than the Indian market due to tax. However, we will suggest you take it as speculation and stay tuned for more updates.

Motorola's Other Launches In India

Besides, Motorola is also expected to bring the Moto G200 which was rumored to launch last month in India. However, the brand only launched the Moto G51 and the G31 from the G-series as of now. So, there is a chance the brand might launch the Moto G200 along with the G71 in India.

Apart from these mid-range devices, the company is rumored to bring the flagship Moto Edge X30 soon in the country which was announced as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone in China. If the rumors are to be believed the Moto Edge X30 will be announced by late January or early February in India.

The flagship device also includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. It runs Android 12 OS with MYUI 3.0 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

