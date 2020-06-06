ENGLISH

    Moto Razr 2 To Feature 6.7-Inch Display: Report

    Motorola's revamped Moto Razr foldable smartphone launched in 2019 brought in fresh design with its clamshell styled folding. Its successor -- the Moto Razr 2 is expected to be out soon, giving us a few specifications and design leaks. For all we know, the upcoming Moto Razr 2 will likely feature a 6.7-inch display with a bigger front display.

    Moto Razr 2 Display Details

    The update comes from Ross Young, the found and CEO of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). In his Twitter post, Young tells us that the Moto Razr 2 will feature a 6.7-inch display. He further hints that the front display that appears when the phone is folded will also be bigger than its predecessor.

    Moto Razr 2: What To Expect

    Motorola has already confirmed that it would bring the Moto Razr 2 this year. The first generation of the foldable phone came with plenty of problems, related to the design and the overall performance of the device. Motorola has acknowledged this and said it would improve the next generation of the Razr.

    So far, reports have speculated on a couple of features for the Moto Razr 2. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to ship with mid-range hardware; which means the Lenovo-owned company could pack the Snapdragon 765G, instead of the Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, the new foldable phone is expected to ship with a bigger RAM (8GB) with 256GB storage.

     

    A bigger battery is also expected, some sources say 2,845 mAh capacity. Apart from these specifications, few reports have also discussed the camera details of the upcoming Moto Razr 2. It is expected to feature a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL main camera, which is a big upgrade. Further, a 20MP selfie shooter is also expected.

    Comparatively, the first generation Moto Razr 2019 was heavily criticized for various factors, including its price, the build quality, the design, and more. While it's uncertain if the Moto Razr 2 will be cheaper, but these upgrades surely do look promising. More updates are expected in the following weeks.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
