Motorola Razr 2019 Finally Up For Grabs In India Via Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola revived its classic Razr last year as the Moto Razr 2019. The device came along with the foldable clamshell dual-display design and is one of the most expensive Motorola offerings to date. The device was supposed to go on sale earlier in India, but the ongoing lockdown situation is what led to the delay in its availability. However, the Motorola Razr 2019 is finally available for sale in India.

Motorola Razr 2019 India Sale Details

The Motorola Razr 2019 is available for sale on Flipkart for Rs. 1,24,999; making it the most expensive Motorola smartphone ever to hit the shelves in the country. It is available for sale in the Noir Black color option. You can also avail of some sale offers on the e-commerce website such as Rs 10,000 cashback on making a purchase using Citibank credit or debit card.

Also, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users can get an unlimited cashback of 5 percent. There is a no-cost EMI option available starting at Rs. 5,209 per month and a special discount of Rs. 25,000. Moreover, the device will come with a brand warranty of 1 year and six months of Accessories.

It is worth noting that the device will be available for sale in the green and orange zones where the e-commerce platforms have got some respite for product delivery. We tried to place an order from one of the places in the red zone where the device is showing as out of stock. The delivery in the remaining areas is likely to resume in the coming days, once there some clarification on the same by the government.

Motorola Razr 2019: What's The Highlight?

The Motorola Razr 2019 features a foldable clamshell design with dual display. The primary display measures 6.2-inches and is a P-OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The outer display that acts as the Quick View panel measures 2.7-inches and is a G-OLED panel.

The device comprises a 16MP primary camera that is housed at the front. The secondary camera is a 5MP sensor placed inside on the notch of the primary display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It boots on Android Pie OS and is backed by a 2,510 mAh battery unit.

