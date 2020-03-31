Coronavirus Lockdown Pushes Moto Razr India Launch To April 15 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

India is currently battling against the coronavirus pandemic with a country-wide lockdown. In this scenario, a lot of tech companies have shut down their production lines and even put their gadget launches on hold. Motorola is one such company that is currently postponing the launch of the Moto Razr in the face of the pandemic.

Moto Razr Launch Postponed

The first sale of the revamped Moto Razr foldable smartphone was set to go live on April 2. It has now been postponed to April 15, just when India is supposed to come out of the lockdown. The announcement comes from a statement from Prashanth Mani, Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Business Group and MD of Motorola Mobility, officially announcing the postponement of the first sale date.

Motorola also noted that the customers who have pre-ordered the Moto Razr will need to wait a bit longer before having the phone delivered to them. Currently, only essential goods and services are being shipped from one place to another. Dispatching the smartphones would have been impossible for the logistics team of any online retailing platform to deliver the new Moto Razr smartphone.

At the same time, it should be noted that the current first sale date of April 15 could be a tentative one. The government may or may not further extend the lockdown period considering the current state of coronavirus spreading in the country.

Moto Razr (2019) Features

To recall, Motorola officially launched the Moto Razr smartphone on March 16 in India. Priced at Rs. 1,24,999, the new Moto Razr smartphone comes with a sole variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the Moto Razr features a clamshell design.

The foldable smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes with two display panels, where the outer folded display reveals a 2.7-inch Quick View panel for notifications and even to take selfies. When unfolded, the Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Best Mobiles in India