Moto X4 sale starts tonight: Flipkart announces exciting launch offers for consumers

Lenovo owned brand Motorola just announced the launch of Moto X4 in India. The smartphone was first unveiled at IFA 2017 in September and it has now landed in India.

Moto X4 has been launched in two variants where one model comes with 32GB internal memory with 3GB RAM while the other one comes with 64GB internal storage with 4GB of RAM, The two handsets will be retailing at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively.

Further, now that the handset has been launched it will go on sale tonight at 11.59PM via Flipkart. Moto X4 will also be available offline via the recently launched Moto Hubs. Having said that, there is some good news for consumers who are interested in buying the smartphone.

Flipkart has announced some offers for consumers. As such, customers who want to purchase Moto X4 will get additional Rs. 2,500 off on exchanging their old smartphones. In addition, the E-commerce portal is also offering Rs. 3,000 off on old Motorola phone.

The are offers for certain bank card holders as well. HDFC debit or credit card holders will get additional 10 percent off on the purchase of Moto X4. Flipkart also has an EMI scheme starting Rs 1,091 per month.

And there's more, Flipkart has a buyback scheme for the smartphone and it includes a buyback discount of 50 percent. With this offer, if the user wishes to exchange the Moto X4 for another device in the future, they will be eligible to get guaranteed 50 percent discount on the new model.

Further on buying the Moto X4, Airtel users will also get up to 340GB of free data.

If you want to check out the full features and specifications of the phone you can click here.