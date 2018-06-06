Moto Z3 Play expected to launch today, will support Moto Mods

Motorola is expected to introduce the Moto Z3 Play for the consumers today. The company has an event scheduled for today i.e 6th June; however, the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has not revealed any official details related to the same. However, several leaks and rumors related to the Moto Z3 play have been making some rounds over the internet. The latest smartphone could be released with the launch of Moto G6 and Moto G6 play in India.

Even though there is no confirmed report related to the Moto Z3 Play, the device has seen its share of leaks giving a fair idea about what the device may offer in terms of features and specifications. With the launch of Moto G6 and Moto E3 this year, it would not be wrong to say that the company is keen on upgrading the design of its 2018 lineup. With the Moto Z3 play, users can expect a similar design along with the support for Moto Mods.

As mentioned above, Motorola has sent out invites for an event in Brazil which is slated for today and it is expected that Moto Z3 could also be announced. The smartphone was spotted in Geekbench earlier this month. The Geekbench listing hints the Moto Z3 play specifications which include Android 8.1 Oreo and Snapdragon 660 SoC. This invalidates the previous leaks of Snapdragon 636 processor.

The leaked press renders had also suggested that the Moto Z3 Play will feature 18:9 displays with thin bezels. On the imaging front, the Moto Z3 Play could feature dual rear camera setup which is said to feature two 12MP image sensors. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is said to be an 8MP shooter. It also seems that the Moto Z3 Play will have a front-facing fingerprint sensor. Also, the support for Moto Mods is also expected and the renders how the Pogo connector placed at the rear. In terms of design, the Moto Z model is said to be quite similar to the Moto Z2 Play.

The other leaked specification of the Moto Z3 included a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB storage variants. As mentioned earlier, Moto Z3 Play will have the support for Moto Mod which will further add the 5G functionality to the Moto Z Play.