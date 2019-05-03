ENGLISH

    Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force massive leak reveals what you want to know

    Reliable tipster reveals possible pricing of Motorola’s Z series phones.

    Motorola owned by Lenovo has been hitting the tech headlines regarding its upcoming Z series flagship smartphone. This year, the company is believed to unveil the Moto Z4 and Z4 Force smartphones. We have been coming across several leaks regarding the Z4 for quite some time but the Force model has hit the rumors for the first time.

    Earlier this week, the internal marketing material of the Moto Z4 was leaked shedding light on the specifications and features of the smartphone. Now, the Twitter-based tipster Andri Yatim who has a good track record when it comes to revealing details of Motorola smartphones in the past has spilled the beans of the Z4 Force. He has also revealed the pricing and key specifications of both the upcoming Motorola phones.

    Moto Z4 key specifications and price

    Going by the tweet, the Moto Z4 is said to feature a 48MP single rear camera sensor and make use of a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device is likely to be priced at $699 (approx. Rs. 27,350). This device is believed to arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display and get the power from a 3632mAh battery. The rear camera is said to have f/1.6 aperture and Smart AI camera features. At the front, it is believed to sport a 24.8MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture.

     

    Moto Z4 Force key specifications and price

    Talking about the Moto Z4 Force, the tipster has revealed that the device will be expensive costing $650 (approx. Rs. 45,000). It is said that this smartphone will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the 7nm process and have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    For imaging, it is likely to flaunt triple rear cameras. It is tipped to comprise a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 13MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP third telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is said to be the same module as the Moto Z4. It is also claimed to use the benefits of both OmniVision and Sony lenses. Furthermore, it is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Going by the usual trend, the Z series phones from Motorola are likely to support the Moto Mods. And, the Force variant could feature a shatterproof display, which will give it an edge over the competition posed by other Android smartphones.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
