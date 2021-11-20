Motorola Austin, Edge 30 Ultra Design Tipped Via Renders; Launch Expected For 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has been on a launching spree; it recently announced five devices under its G-series. Now, it is prepping up for the next launch in 2022 where the brand is expected to launch the Motorola Austin and the Rogue smartphones. The latter is said to be dubbed as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, while the former's name is still under wraps. In the latest development, the renders of these handsets have been revealed online.

Motorola Austin, Rogue (Edge 30 Ultra) Renders Revealed Design

Now, 91mobiles has shared the renders of the Motorola Austin and Rogue smartphones from industry sources. The renders of these aforementioned smartphones have revealed their design. The publication also brings the renders of another smartphone codenamed Milan which is expected to be called the Moto G Stylus 2022.

Motorola Austin Design Tipped

Based on the design of the Motorola Austin, the report claims that the phone could be a budget or a mid-range offering. In terms of design, it will have a center-positioned punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. At the rear, the phone is seen with triple camera sensors placed into a rectangular module along with an LED flash.

The Moto branding is placed at the center of the rear panel. Further, the volume rocker and a physical fingerprint sensor are spotted on the right edge of the device. As far as the features are concerned, the phone is tipped to offer a 50MP main lens. Apart from this, nothing is known as of now.

Motorola Rogue (Edge 30 Ultra) Expected Features & Design

Coming to the Motorola Rogue aka Edge 30 Ultra is seen with a gradient blue color option. Previously, the phone was spotted in a black color variant. In terms of design, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have slim bezels and a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera sensor.

The volume rockers and a power button will be on the right edge, while a Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone. The charging port, main microphone, and speaker grille are said to be placed at the bottom. At the rear, the phone will sport a triple camera setup placed into a round-shaped module. The LED flash and a microphone are also spotted in the camera module.

In terms of features, the Motorola Rogue or Edge 30 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset which is also likely to run the Realme GT 2 Pro. The processor is tipped to be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Moreover, it will have a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, stereo speakers, IP52 rating, and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The main highlight of the device will be its selfie camera as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is tipped to get a 60MP sensor.

What We Think

Looking at the features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, we can safely assume it will be the flagship offering that is believed to compete with other brands' upcoming premium handsets in 2022. The exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. We expect to get more details in the coming days.

