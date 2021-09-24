Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Date Officially Announced: Everything You Should Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India's launch was recently teased by the company. Now, the brand has officially disclosed that the launch date of the upcoming flagship will happen on October 1 on Flipkart. To recall, the handset was originally launched last month alongside the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite. The latter is selling as Edge 20 Fusion in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Features In India

The smartphone is believed to offer a similar set of features in India as the international variant. The Moto Edge 20 Pro was launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and SGS eye protection certification.

The handset runs the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. There is a triple rear camera system housing a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 50x digital and 5x optical zoom.

For selfies, the handset offers a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging, Android 11 OS, 5G connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price In India

The Indian pricing of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is still unknown. Considering the international variant price, we expect the Moto Edge 20 pro will be priced under Rs. 50,000. However, we will suggest our reader to wait for the official confirmation

Further, the phone will likely come in Blue Vegan Leather and Iridescent White colors. Additionally, the phone is believed to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which is scheduled to go live on October 7.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Can Beat Other Flagship Devices?

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is packed with all premium features which will help it to compete with smartphones like the OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, and so on. The 144Hz display and 108MP camera sensor will be the plus points for the handset.

However, the Realme GT Neo2 with the SD870 chip is also prepping to come soon in India which is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000. So, it remains to be seen at which price tag the Edge 20 Pro will land in the country.

