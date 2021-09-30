Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Price Accidentally Leaked Online Just A Day Ahead Of Launch News oi-Vivek

Motorola is all set to launch its most powerful smartphone -- the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India on October 1st. As the device is already available in select markets, the features and specifications have already gone public. The only thing one is expected from the launch is the price and the data of availability.

It now looks like the company has accidentally revealed the price of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. According to a tweet, the base model of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro retails in India for Rs. 36,999, which makes it the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 10-bit 144Hz OLED display.

This is not the first time where a brand has leaked the price of their upcoming smartphones. In fact, some brands leak the price of the smartphone just a day after the launch to get additional traction. Then, the brand will undercut the leaked price, which sort of creates a positive impact on the device.

The same tweet also confirms that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be available for pre-order in India from October 3rd, and the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart, just like most of the Motorola Android smartphones launched in India.

Thanks @motorolaindia for telling us the price ahead of launch 🤪#MotorolaEdge20Pro pic.twitter.com/ks8alni5BE — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) September 30, 2021

What Do We Think Of This Leaked Price?

If Motorola India actually launches the Motorola Edge 20 Pro for Rs. 36,999, then it goes into an interesting affordable flagship category. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Additionally, the highlight of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the display which offers prominent features like a 144Hz refresh rate with a 10bit color space. Additionally, the device also has a 108MP primary camera along with a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens.

As per the software, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11 OS with stock Android UI, and the smartphone is also expected to receive few more major Android OS updates. If you are looking for a performance-oriented Android smartphone with stock UI, then you might like the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

