Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite Likely On Cards

Motorola made a great comeback with the launch of the Motorola Edge+ smartphone that was a success for the brand. Also, it announced the upper mid-range smartphone in the Edge series. Following these, the company unveiled the Motorola Edge S in the Chinese market earlier this year. This device made it to the global markets as the Moto G100.

Motorola Edge 20 Smartphones

Now, a fresh leak spills the beans on the company's future plans. Going by the same, it looks like Motorola is working on a slew of Edge series smartphones. This information comes from the well-known tipster Evan Blass. He has also shared the specifications of the Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones and their names have also emerged online.

As per the previous leaks, the Motorola Edge 20 models could be codenamed Berlin/Berlin NA, Kyoto, and Pstar (aka. Sierra). Now, the tipster has revealed that these upcoming Motorola smartphones could be released with the monikers Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro. Furthermore, he has tipped that these smartphones might see the light of the day by the end of this month.

Motorola Edge 20 Smartphones Leaked Specifications

When it comes to the leaked specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 is likely to have a global variant codenamed Berlin and a Verizon-bound edition for North America codenamed as Berlin NA. As per details in the embedded image, these phones use the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Edge 20 global edition seems to feature a downgraded display and battery but improved cameras as compared to the North American edition.

Talking about the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, this is a mid-range smartphone likely powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset. Going by its name, this variant could be the most affordable phone in the Edge 20 series. It is said to get a global edition and a variant heading to India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro could be the sequel to the Edge+ launched last year. It could be heading to multiple markets including Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, China, and India. Despite being a flagship smartphone, it is likely to get the power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Chinese variant of this smartphone is tipped to arrive with a downgraded selfie camera as compared to its global variants.

