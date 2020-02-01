Motorola G Stylus With Android 10 OS Stops By Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola G Stylus is said to be the upcoming flagship smartphone by the Lenovo-backed brand. Its renders and specifications recently came to surface. The device is said to ship with a punch-hole display and support for the stylus pen. Now, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench where some of its hardware features have been listed.

The Motorola G Stylus is listed with the latest Android 10 OS on Geekbench. Similar to the other Motorola smartphones, this one is also expected to offer a stock Android UI. The name of the processor is not revealed by the Geekbench listing; however, it notes an octa-core Qualcomm processor with 1.8GHz base frequency.

The smartphone will launch with a 4GB RAM configuration. Its storage capacity hasn't been revealed by listing, however, the leaks had indicated 128GB onboard memory. In the single-core test, the Motorola G Stylus has logged 311 points, while in the multi-core test it has scored 1,316 points.

While the Geekbench listing is limited to the aforementioned information, the previous leaks had given us insight on the design and some other features. For instance, the handset will sport a punch-hole housing the selfie camera positioned on the top-left of the display.

While the bezels are narrow on the sides, they are slightly thick at the top and the chin. Notably, if the leaks are true, then this will be the first smartphone in the Motorola G series to be equipped with an in-display camera cutout.

The device will sport four cameras at the rear placed vertically on the top-left corner. The leaked real-life images had confirmed a 48MP primary sensor and a 117-degree wide-angle camera. Details on the remaining sensors are yet to be revealed. Also, there will be a fingerprint scanner at the back with the 'M' logo etched.

Motorola is speculated to launch the G Stylus with a display between 6.3- 6.4-inches. The Qualcomm chipset will likely be from the Snapdragon 6-series. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery is said to back up the device which will have Quick Charge support.

