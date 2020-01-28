Motorola G8 Renders Surface Online: Punch-Hole Display, Triple-Rear Cameras Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola G is one of the most popular mid-range smartphone lineups by the Lenovo-backed brand. The company is said to have started working the Moto G8 which has been splashing for quite some time via leaks. The device will be introduced as a successor to the Moto G7 and a new render leak has revealed its design as well as color options.

A report from 91Mobiles cites, the Moto G8 will feature a similar design as the Moto One series. It will be the first handset in the 'G' series to launch with a punch-hole display. The in-display camera cutout is said to have a top-left positioning.

The publication has also shared the image of the upcoming smartphone revealing both the fascia as well as the rear panel. While the bezels appear thin on the sides, it is considerable thick at the bottom. The leaked renders reveal the placement of the power and volume keys on the right edge.

A 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen on the top of the device. While the USB port and the speaker grilles aren't visible, they are likely to be placed at the bottom. Moving to the rear panel, the Moto G8 can be seen sporting a triple-lens module.

The setup is aligned vertically on the top-left with one big sensor on the top placed separately. The remaining cameras are combined in a module right below. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back with the Moto's 'M' logo inscribed in it. The report further suggests two color options - blue and white.

In terms of hardware, the Moto G8 leaks have suggested a 6.39-inch display with an HD+ resolution. The cameras at the rear are likely to be equipped with a 16MP primary sensor.

It is likely to draw its power from A Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is unknown when the device lands in India, but we will keep you updated on the same.

