Motorola G8 Series Tipped Online: Might Launch In Couple Of Months

Motorola has apparently started working on the successor of the Moto G7 series which was launched earlier this year. Dubbed Moto G8, the upcoming series has been leaked online indicating a launch in the coming months. The company might introduce more than one model in this series. Lets' quickly have a look at the details:

Moto G8 Series Leaks And Rumors:

The smartphones in the Motorola G8 series that has been spotted online are the Moto G8, G8 Plus, and the Moto G8 Play. The Moto G8/G8 Plus might come with an Xt2015-2, XT2016-1, or XT2016-2 model numbers based on the market. On the other hand, the Moto G8 Play has been certified by FCC with model numbers XT2019-1 or XT2019-2. Apart from these two models, Motorola is expected to introduce two more handsets in this lineup, however, there is no word about them.

Moto G8 Series Expected Specifications And Features:

The FCC listing of the Moto G8 Play suggests the handset will come with 157.6mm x 75.4 mm dimensions. The device will support NFC, dual SIM, and LTE bands. The device will incorporate a fingerprint reader in the Moto logo at the rear panel.

While the display size is unknown it is said to sport an HD+ panel with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and19:9 aspect ratio. The camera setup is also undisclosed, however, a Night Vision Camera mode is tipped. Under the hood, it could make use of a MediaTek Helio P60/ P70 chipset with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The unit will run on Android Pie OS and will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the Moto G8/ G8 Plus, the handset is tipped to offer an FHD+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the Play variant, this one will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For imaging, the smartphone could offer a triple-lens module with a 48MP (f/1.79) primary camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. To capture selfies and video chats, the device might equip a 25MP selfie camera.

The processor on board could be a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It will ship with an Android Pie OS and like other Moto handsets, we can expect a stock Android experience. It remains to be seen in which price segment the new lineup is introduced and how many models are launched.

