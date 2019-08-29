Motorola One Zoom Live Images Show Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola has already launched quite a few Android One smartphones under the One lineup. As we are in the second half of this year, the company is all set to add another device to the portfolio. Earlier this year, we saw the launch of the Motorola One Vision followed by the One Action, which is a relatively cheaper option. Now, the Motorola One Zoom is in the making.

We have already come across speculations regarding an upcoming Motorola smartphone with quad cameras at the rear. Now, the first real image of the smartphone has emerged online showing that it could be one of the cheapest models with quad rear cameras. Notably, Motorola's One series of smartphones are believed to have powerful Night Modes in the mid-range market segment. Likewise, we can expect the One Zoom to also have a low-light good camera capability.

Motorola One Zoom Leak

Motorola One Zoom has been leaked in what looks like an official presentation. There are speculations that the device could be announced at the IFA 2019 in Berlin early next month. The image clearly shows the presence of a square camera module with four camera sensors.

Well, the upcoming Motorola smartphone seems to have four cameras - a 48MP primary camera sensor with Dual OIS optical stabilization. The other camera sensors are likely to be 16MP, 8MP and 5MP sensors. The device is believed to arrive with a 25MP selfie camera at the front housed within a waterdrop notch at the top center of the screen.

While the camera details aren't confirmed, it is believed that there will be up to 3x optical zoom, up to 5x hybrid zoom, portrait mode, ultra-wide-angle mode and night mode and ability to tweak the exposure and zoom. The new user interface is believed to bring in a new look. And, as its name indicates, we can expect at least 10x digital zoom.

What To Expect

As of now, there is no concrete information regarding Motorola One Zoom. We can expect the device to feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space. The smartphone might flaunt a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and get the power from a 4000mAh battery.

If the Motorola One Zoom goes official with quad rear cameras, we can expect it to be one of the best camera smartphones in its price segment. And, it could be a rival to the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro featuring quad cameras at the rear.

