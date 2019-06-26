Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Expected To Be Launched This Year Features oi-Harish Kumar

Lenovo owned Motorola each time with its new series has been efficiently leaving strong impact amongst users in terms of compact design and other attractive features. Even this time also the makers look highly enthusiastic with some of the best upcoming Moto handsets that you can see below. Find the list below.

A couple of handsets in the list are going to use a 48MP sensor and either come powered by Snapdragon 855 or 675 SoC. These handsets will feature a bigger Full HD+ display, making your gaming and streaming a delightful view. These smartphones will also use the latest Pie OS, which will offer you the best app-friendly features.

These Motorola mobiles come with a powerful backup which will comfortably last up to much longer time on a single charge. They look so sturdy that despite falling from a height of the considerate level, they won't easily get damaged. These phones also feel ergonomic, offering wonderful grip in your palm. For more information, go through each device in details and look forward to buying.

Moto Z4 Force Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core CPU

128 GB Internal memory

8 GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP Camera + 13MP Camera

25MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Motorola Moto G8 Rumored Key Specs

an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution for a good quality visual experience

a 13 MP front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip

64GB internal memory, which can be expanded up to 512GB

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Motorola P40 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520 pixels

a primary camera of 48MP + 5MP Rear camera

25MP Front camera

octa-core processor

a Li-ion battery having the capacity of 3,500mAh Moto Z4 Play Rumored Key Specs

6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 67

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

48 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery Motorola Moto E6 Rumored Key Specs 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

16/32 GB, 2 GB RAM

13MP + 5 MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

