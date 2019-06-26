Just In
Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Expected To Be Launched This Year
Lenovo owned Motorola each time with its new series has been efficiently leaving strong impact amongst users in terms of compact design and other attractive features. Even this time also the makers look highly enthusiastic with some of the best upcoming Moto handsets that you can see below. Find the list below.
A couple of handsets in the list are going to use a 48MP sensor and either come powered by Snapdragon 855 or 675 SoC. These handsets will feature a bigger Full HD+ display, making your gaming and streaming a delightful view. These smartphones will also use the latest Pie OS, which will offer you the best app-friendly features.
These Motorola mobiles come with a powerful backup which will comfortably last up to much longer time on a single charge. They look so sturdy that despite falling from a height of the considerate level, they won't easily get damaged. These phones also feel ergonomic, offering wonderful grip in your palm. For more information, go through each device in details and look forward to buying.
Moto Z4 Force
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- Octa-core CPU
- 128 GB Internal memory
- 8 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP Camera + 13MP Camera
- 25MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Motorola Moto G8
Rumored Key Specs
- an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution for a good quality visual experience
- a 13 MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip
- 64GB internal memory, which can be expanded up to 512GB
- a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola P40
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520 pixels
- a primary camera of 48MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 25MP Front camera
- octa-core processor
- a Li-ion battery having the capacity of 3,500mAh
Moto Z4 Play
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 67
- 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 48 MP rear camera
- 16 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery
Motorola Moto E6
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
- 16/32 GB, 2 GB RAM
- 13MP + 5 MP Rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
