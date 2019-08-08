Moto One Zoom Tipped To Sport Quad-Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC, And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is working on a new smartphone under its 'One' series. Dubbed One Zoom, the device has been tipped online indicating a quad-camera phone in the making. The company introduced the new lineup with the launch of One Vision which offers a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Motorola One Zoom Key Specifications And Features:

Motorola One Zoom is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and HDR support. The device will offer a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP secondary lens and an 8MP sensor.

Currently, there is no information about the fourth sensor. The cameras will utilize the pixel binning technology and will feature dual OIS. Moreover, the arrangement of the sensors is quite similar to the one on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. There could be a 16MP selfie camera packed inside the waterdrop notch.

The handset will likely be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage. It remains to be seen whether it ships with a dedicated or a hybrid microSD slot. Backing up the smartphone could be a 4000 mAh battery.

For security, you will get an in-display fingerprint scanner and the face unlock feature. As for the connectivity options, the smartphone will offer a 3.5mm audio port, a USB Type-C port, and NFC. The device is said to be launched at the IFA 2019 in grey and purple colors.

Our Thoughts About The Motorola One Zoom:

The on-paper specifications suggest some good quality hardware, especially the camera. This would be the first-ever Moto device to offer a primary quad-camera setup that too with a 48MP sensor. We expect the smartphone to deliver high on imaging.

Besides, the Snapdragon 675 SoC is a capable mid-range chipset suitable for multitasking. The Moto One Zoom is expected to give the company a chance to take on the Chinese counterparts. It's the pricing which will be the deciding factor in its success.

via

Best Mobiles in India