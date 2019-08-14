ENGLISH

    Motorola One Zoom Renders Leak – Might Not Be An Android One Phone

    Motorola is prepping a new smartphones under the One series. Likely dubbed Motorola One Zoom, it is expected to arrive with quad cameras at the rear. Now, a new set of renders of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked. This comes after a slew of specifications of the device that were leaked previously.

    The popular Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt has shared a slew of renders of the Motorola One Zoom. The renders of the device show two possible color options - Black and Purple. The rear panel appears to be glossy and reflective. Up front, the waterdrop notch and minimal bezels are seen clearly as in the previously leaked renders.

    The quad cameras at the rear arranged in a square and the Motorola batwing logo are visible. The logo appears to light up giving a nice look to the device. Besides these, the tipster notes that the device in question might not be an Android One phone. It is said to be pre-installed with Amazon Alexa. This is a notable shift as the previous One series devices belong to the Android One program. He also notes that the Motorola One Zoom is not the One Pro, which was rumored previously.

    Leaked Motorola One Zoom Specifications

    Talking about specifications, the tipster notes that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will use a Snapdragon 675 SoC as the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The processor is believed to be clubbed with 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage space. It will also arrive with a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space.

    On the imaging front, one of the camera sensors is believed to be a 48MP unit with dual OIS. Previous reports have tipped that the quad camera setup will arrive with a wide-angle sensor, a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, and a depth sensor for portrait photos. The device is expected to feature a FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

     

    Our Take On Motorola One Zoom

    Given that the Motorola One Zoom is highly speculated, there is no official confirmation about the same. The rumors hint that the device could be launched as a non Android One phone but this is a little intriguing as the previous One series phones belong to this program.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
