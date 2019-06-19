Motorola One Pro Press Renders Shows Quad Cameras, Notch Display And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Motorola is planning to launch its One Pro smartphone in the global market and the rumors have already started taking place on the web. Back in April, a leaked render has claimed that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will quad camera set up on the back panel. The leaked render was a 360-degree video of the phone which was leaked bt @OnLeaks and now the press renders of the phone is also surfaced on the web.

The latest leak render comes from Cashkaro.com which also works with OnLeaks. Earlier the leak suggests that the smartphone will be launched as Motorola Z4, but now the smartphone is said to launch as Android One series.

According to the leak render the Motorola One Pro seems to arrive with a 6.2-inch display along with a waterdrop notch design. The rear panel houses a quad camera setup with an LED flash. The camera module is situated in a square shape in the middle of the rear panel along with the Moto branding.

On the right, the smartphone has a volume rocker keys along with the power button. At the bottom, the smartphone houses a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port and the SIM tray are placed at the top of the phone. The leak renders also suggest that the smartphone will be available in three color variants.

This is the only information which we can notice from the leak render, the specifications of the smartphone in terms of hardware and software are still not disclosed. We can expect more information about the smartphone in the near feature.

Best Mobiles in India