Motorola might soon bring its first smartphone with in-device wireless charging

Motorola has finally started getting back on its track with the launch of its new smartphones in the Indian market. The company had recently launched Motorola One Power in the country which is a mid-budget segment offering by the company. The smartphone packs some trending features such as a taller display, dual-rear camera setup and packs a humongous 5000mAh battery which helps it to deliver longer battery backup with a single charge. Now, some new reports suggest that the company might soon bring a new smartphone which will incorporate a native wireless charging support.

Up until now, Motorola didn't have any smartphone that comes enabled with a native wireless charging support. However, Motorola's latest product registration hints that the company might soon adopt this change and bring a new smartphone which will support native wireless charging.

A tech website, Wireless Power Consortium, has revealed the listing for the new Moto Qi wireless charging pad. This listing was reportedly spotted by a leakster called Roland Quandit. As per Quandit, the QI wireless charging pad which was listed on the website features a sleek and pluck-shaped design and has a soft touch non-slip surface, non-slip base along with a LED charging indicator.

Besides, Motorola has released Moto Mod shell two years back and at present, the device is not listed on company's official store and is out of stock. Thus, it should not come as a surprise if the company doesn't release a new charger for the same.

Additionally, the leaked renders of the upcoming Motorola Moto G7 hints at a reflective rear panel on the device. So, it might be a possibility that Motorola is opting for this design to enable the native wireless charging on the upcoming smartphone. The Motorola G7 is expected to make an entry in the market somewhere around in Q1 of 2019. Therefore, it would be hard to say just yet if the device will support native wireless charging or not. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.