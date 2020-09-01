Meet Motorola One 5G, An Affordable 5G Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola has just unveiled the Motorola One 5G smartphone, which is the US version of the Moto G 5G Plus that went official last month. If flaunts a quad-camera setup at the rear with a dedicated macro lens, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a plastic rear cover and support for 20W TurboPower charging.

The Motorola One 5G has been launched in a single Oxford Blue color option. It will be priced under $500 (approx. Rs. 36,600) and will to on sale under AT&T. From early October, the 5G Ultra Wideband version will be available from Verizon.

Motorola One 5G Specifications

Motorola One 5G bestows a 6.7-inch CinemaVision FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2520 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 21:9, HDR10 support and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the screen has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under its hood, the latest Motorola smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765 processor based on the 7nm process. This processor is teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space along with support for 1TB of expandable storage space.

Running Android 10, this Motorola smartphone flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with the Quad Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary macro lens with a similar aperture and a 2MP fourth depth sensor with a similar aperture along with 4K video recording support. There is a dual punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP primary selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The other goodies of the Motorola One 5G include standard connectivity aspects such as 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a water-repellent coating and a 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging.

Affordable 5G Smartphone

In the US, most 5G smartphones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Motorola Edge Plus are quite expensive. There are affordable ones such as the Samsung Galaxy A71, Motorola Edge, and OnePlus 8 but the Motorola One 5G is the cheapest one that costs under $500. This might help Motorola capitalize on the affordable 5G smartphone market segment.

