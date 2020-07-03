ENGLISH

    Motorola One Fusion, A Budget Smartphone Announced: Expected Price And More

    The toned-down variant of the Motorola One Fusion+ allegedly dubbed Motorola One Fusion has been launched without much fanfare. Notably, the advanced model went official in India back in June along with an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, a pop-up selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup at the rear priced at Rs. 16,999.

    Motorola One Fusion, A Budget Smartphone Announced

     

    Now, the toned-down variant of this Motorola smartphone has been unveiled with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a waterdrop notch at the front.

    Motorola One Fusion Pricing Details

    As of now, the company has not announced the actual price of the Motorola One Fusion. The device will go on sale in select markets including Latin America, UAE and Saudi Arabia soon. Furthermore, the latest offering from Motorola is expected to be launched sometime soon in India as the Motorola One Fusion+ already exists in the country.

    Motorola One Fusion Specifications

    When it comes to the Motorola One Fusion, this smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, this device makes use of a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. A 5000mAh battery fuels the device from within.

    Running Android 10, the Motorola One Fusion comes equipped with a quad-camera module at the rear featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a third 5MP macro lens and a fourth 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Motorola smartphone uses an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Notably, the device has been launched in Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue colors.

    What To Expect

    Given that the Motorola One Fusion+ has been launched for Rs. 16,999, we can expect the watered-down variant to be priced relatively lower. And, it could be a rival to existing affordable smartphones featuring similar specifications.

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
