Motorola One Fusion Spotted On Google Play Console; Suggests Imminent Launch

Motorola is on a launching spree. The most recent was the unveiling of the Motorola One Fusion+ with some pretty good specs for an attractive price tag. Adding to the list, the Lenovo-owned company is gearing up for another launch, the Motorola One Fusion. The new device was spotted on the Google Play Console, suggesting an imminent launch.

Motorola One Fusion On Google Play Console

The Motorola One Fusion was spotted on the Google Play Console device catalog and the Android Enterprise Recommended catalog. The smartphone was spotted with the codename 'astro'. But other labels revealed the name Motorola One Fusion.

At the same time, XDA Developers notes that the smartphone was earlier spotted when the Motorola Fusion+ was leaked. But back then, it was codenamed 'titan'. Right now, there's no explanation regarding the variant as some of the other specifications align on the astro and the titan.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that the Motorola One Fusion will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It will run the latest Android 10. The Console listing also indicates a waterdrop-style notch, which further means there won't be a pop-up module as seen on the Fusion+ smartphone.

Motorola One Fusion Expected Features

The Google Play Console also notes that the Motorola One Fusion will pack an HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display size wasn't mentioned, but previous reports note a 6.5-inch display for the One Fusion.

Some of the leaks have also suggested another variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. A 5,000 mAh battery is also expected, but there's no word about fast charging support. The camera aspects speculated include a 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary camera, followed by a 5MP, 8MP, and 2MP shooters. An 8MP selfie camera is also expected.

It should be noted that these are mere speculations. Nevertheless, there's no doubt that Lenovo is pushing its resources towards Motorola. The launch of the Motorola One Fusion+ has received a positive response. The Motorola One Fusion could be a bit of a downgrade, but might still win users.

