Motorola One live images leak: White color, dual cameras, glass back and more

Motorola is all set to host an event at its headquarters in Chicago on August 2. The ongoing rumors have suggested that the company might unveil three smartphones at this event. The speculated devices include the Moto Z3 Play, Moto One Power and the recently rumored Motorola One aka Moto One. While there is no official confirmation regarding the devices that will be announced next month, the live images of the Motorola One have hit the web.

A post by SlashLeaks tipster ZyadAtef12 shows the live images of the Motorola One in White color. These images also reveal the presence of a dual-camera setup at its rear with the two sensors positioned vertically at the top left corner. Unfortunately, the front of this smartphone is not seen.

Glass finish

The Motorola One appears to have a rear panel with a glass finish and aluminum frame at the sides. There appears to be a small Motorola logo at the center of the top center of the rear panel. This logo is enclosed within a circular aluminum ring. Besides this, the images do not reveal anything else regarding the design of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

Android One phone

Both Motorola One and One Power are expected to be Android One smartphones running stock version of the OS. But there is no Android One branding at the rear. We can expect to see the same at the front of the smartphone, which hasn't been revealed as of now.

Leaked renders of Motorola One

Last week, the leaked renders of the smartphone emerged online. These renders showed the device in White and Black colored variants. The design is similar to what we have seen now with the leaked live images. Interestingly, these renders show the front of the smartphone revealing the thin bezels at the sides and bottom and the notch display. The difference is that the Android One branding was clearly visible in these renders, which is not the case now.

As mentioned above, Motorola is expected to unveil three smartphones including the Moto One at the August 2 launch event. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the upcoming devices.