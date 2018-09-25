Motorola One Power to receive Android Pie Beta in October

Motorola has announced its latest offering Moto One Power smartphone yesterday in India. The device comes with an affordable price tag of Rs 15,999 and offers some decent set of specs which makes it worth at this price range. The device comes under the Android One program which means that it will be first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches.

Now, Motorola has some good news in store for the users. Just within a day of its launch, the company has announced that the Moto One Power will soon launch Pie soak testing program for the device. It is expected that the smartphone will receive a stable version of Android Pie update by the end of this year. Until then the users will be able to try out a developer preview of the Android Pie from next month.

The information was revealed by Abhishek Kumar, Product Manager, Motorola. According to him the company will begin opening up soak test registrations by mid-October. However, there is no specific timeline available for the same. Motorola will roll out the Android 9 Pie to some of the interested users before it is released for the masses. The aim behind this is that the users will be able to give a feedback on bugs or other issues related to the Android Pie on the device.

Motorola has also mentioned that the Moto One Power will receive regular Google security patches over next three years. As we mentioned earlier, being an Android One powered device the Moto One Power will be among the first smartphones to receive the Android updates and security patches.

To recall, the Motorola Power One features a 6.2-inch full HD+ Max Vision display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2260 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa core Snapdragon 636 CPU whichis paired with Adreno 509 GPU to take care of the graphics. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.