Motorola One Power up for grabs in India at 12 pm: Price, offers and specs

Motorola has recently launched its latest flagship smartphone the Motorola One Power in India. Today the smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India. The smartphone is a part of Google's Android One programme. The Lenovo-owned company has launched this phone to go up against brands like Xiaomi and Poco who are offering good specification phone in a budget price range. Motorola One Power sports a similar notch like the iPhone X series and come with a powerful 5000 mAh battery.

Motorola One Power price and offers

The pre-orders for the smart was started from September 24 exclusively on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 pm today on e-commerce giant Flipkart. Currently, the smartphone is listed on the website for Rs 15,999. The Motorola One Power comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

If you are a Mastercard holder and using your card first time for the online payment on the site then you will receive an instant discount of 10 percent. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holder will also able to avail a discount of 10 percent. If you are looking to purchase the smartphone on EMI then you can grab the phone at Rs 2,667 per month.

Motorola One Power specs

The Motorola One Power flaunts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen also carries a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Adreno 509 GPU clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 256Gb via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. The cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution. At the front, the device houses a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola One Power is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that it is capable of delivering six hours of battery life in 15 minutes of charge. The smartphone comes with a 15W TurboPower fast-charger.