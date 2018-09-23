Motorola One Power India launch today: Watch the live stream here

Motorola is geared up to launch the Motorola One Power smartphone today in India. Notably, this is the first Android One smartphone to be launched in the country. The smartphone was announced late in August and India is the first market to get this device before the others.

While the pricing information remains unknown, it has been confirmed that this smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart. The launch event will take place at 12:30 PM and Motorola will live stream the same on its official YouTube channel for its fans to catch up with the action live and get to know the updates.

If you want to watch the live stream of the Motorola One Power launch event, you can check out the video from below.

Motorola One Power specifications

To refresh its specifications, the Motorola One Power flaunts a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and a full metal unibody design. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC teamed up with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space. Though these three variants were announced by the company, we are yet to see which of these will be made available in India. And, there is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage.

For imaging, the device comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP sensor. The other aspects of this camera module include 4K video recording, HDR support and portrait mode. For selfies, there is an 8MP selfie camera on the device.

The connectivity aspects that are bundled with the device include Bluetooth 5.0, dual LTE or VoLTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi and dual-SIM support. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port. The device gets the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Given that the smartphone is an Android One device, it will receive faster software updates. It will also get the Android 9 Pie update without a long wait.

Having said that, we can expect the One Power to be launched in the mid-range market segment and give a tough challenge to other such devices like the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and more.