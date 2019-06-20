Motorola One Vision Vs Samsung Galaxy M40 Comparision: Quest For The Affordable Punch Hole Display News oi-Vivek

Motorola has finally launched the Motorola One Vision in India, which is the first smartphone from the company with a punch hole display cut out. With the retail price of Rs. 19,999, the smartphone does go head to head with the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M40, which retails in India for Rs. 19,990. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Motorola.

Price Comparision

The Motorola One Vision is not the most affordable smartphone in India with a punch hole display, as the Samsung Galaxy M40 with the punch hole display retails for Rs. 19,990, whereas, the Motorola One Vision retails in India for Rs. 19,999, which makes the Galaxy M40 the most affordable smartphone with the punch hole display.

Display Comparision

Both smartphones offer a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Though both smartphones offer a similar display size, the Motorola One Vision has a 21:9 aspect ratio IPS display, whereas, the Galaxy M40 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio TFT display. Similarly, the Galaxy M40 offers 84.9% screen to body ratio, whereas, the Motorola One Vision has an 82.5% screen to body ratio. I prefer IPS LCD screen over TFT screen, and the display on the Motorola One Vision also supports HDR playback.

Processor Comparison

The Motorola One Vision is powered by the Exynos 9609 SoC (which is Samsung's processor) and the Samsung Galaxy M40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. On paper, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is a faster processor and the Galaxy M40 is most likely to perform better while gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks. Coming to RAM and storage, both smartphones offer 128 GB of internal storage and the Galaxy M40 comes with 6 GB of RAM, whereas, the Motorola One Vision comes with 4 GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M40 is most likely to offer better multi-tasking performance compared to the One Vision.

Camera And Imaging

The Motorola One Vision has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera, whereas, the Samsung Galaxy M40 has a 32 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth camera. Though the Galaxy M40 has a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens, the One Vision does offer additional features like OIS, which should improve the overall photo and video capturing experience.

For the selfie camera, the Galaxy M40 has a 16 MP unit, and the Motorola One Vision has a 25 MP selfie camera. Both smartphones use pixel binning technology to take 4 MP, and 6 MP images, respectively.

Battery And Security

Both smartphones offer a 3500 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port, and the One Vision has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, whereas, the Galaxy M40 does miss out on a headphone jack. I prefer a smartphone with a headphone jack. The Galaxy M40 and the One Vision has a dedicated physical fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

Software And Operating System

Though the Galaxy M40 and the Motorola One Vision are based on Android 9 Pie OS, the One Vision offers stock Android (Android One) whereas, the Galaxy M40 offers One UI skin on top. Both OS has its own ups and downs, and users can choose the one that you are comfortable with.

Our View On the Motorola One Vision Vs Samsung Galaxy M40

On paper, these smartphones offer a similar set of features. The Motorola One Vision is slightly better in some aspects like display (has IPS screen), headphone jack, stock Android OS, and more. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M40 also has an added advatage, as it offers a triple rear-camera setup, 6 GB RAM and more. If you are into multi-tasking, then the Galaxy M40 might be the one you should consider, if you want a device with headphone jack and a 48 MP camera, then, the Motorola One Vision is the device that you should consider in the Motorola One Vision Vs Samsung Galaxy M40 comparision.

Best Mobiles in India