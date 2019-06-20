Motorola One Vision Launch: One More Affordable Punch Hole Display Phone News oi-Vivek

Motorola is all set to launch its first smartphone with the punch hole display, the Motorola One Vision in India. Motorola will be the third smartphone brand to launch a phone with the punch hole display in India, after Honor and Samsung. The event is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM in New Delhi, where the company will unveil the latest offering.

Motorola will live stream the launch event via various social media and video streaming platforms like Facebook and YouTube. You can also catch the live update of the Motorola One Vision directly from GizBot as well.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the Exynos 9609 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also offers dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device has a single 25 MP selfie camera, which is housed inside the punch hole cutout.

A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Turbocharging via USB type C port and the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with stock Android experience. In Europe, the smartphone retails for 299 Euros, (Rs. 23,500) and the device is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market.

What do we think about the Motorola One Vision?

At least on paper, the Motorola One Vision looks like a potent smartphone, which is expected to compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M40, which is currently the most affordable smartphone in India with a punch hole display cutout? Can Motorola dethrone Samsung by undercutting the price of the Galaxy M40? We think so.

