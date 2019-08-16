Motorola One Vision With 21:9 Aspect Ratio FHD+ Display Now Available In Offline Market News oi-Rohit Arora

Motorola One Vision will now be available on sale in the Indian offline market from 16 August 2019. The smartphone was recently launched in India and was made available exclusively on Flipkart.com. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the One Vision brings 21:9 aspect ratio screen and runs stock Android Pie out-of-the box.

The offline smartphone market is mostly dominated by Chinese players (Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, etc.) that offer smartphones running on highly customized Android skins. With the offline availability of the Motorola One Vision, Android enthusiasts will now have the option to buy a handset with stock Android UI.

As far as the One Vision's performance is concerned, the handset performed quite well in our review. It is the first smartphone in the Indian market with the tall 21:9 display, which makes the device quite comfortable to hold in one hand. Moreover, the LCD used on the One Vision is easily the best-in-class on a sub 20K smartphone.

In addition to the new aspect ratio display, the One Vision also features a 25MP in-screen front-facing camera that works on Quad -Pixel technology. For the rear camera, Motorola One Vision boasts a dual-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor (Samsung GM1), with f/1.7 aperture paired with a 5MP depth sensor.

Like many other 48MP camera implementations, the 48MP primary sensor applies Quad-pixel technology to combine four adjacent pixels into one to deliver 12MP shots. The 48MP rear camera sensor is optically stabilized and also features a dedicated Night Vision mode.

Battery performance is one department where the Motorola One Vision fails to match the rivals. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery cell that failed to meet our expectations. As far as processor and memory is concerned, the One Vision is backed by Samsung's Exynos 9609 CPU and has 128GB internal storage. Motorola One Vision is signed up for monthly security updates for 3 years and two major Android updates from Google.

It is also worth mentioning that Motorola is also in the process to expand its 'One' series lineup. The company is all set to unveil its first triple camera phone-the One Action in India in the coming week. Built on the same platform, Motorola One Action will bring some exciting camera-centric features in the sub 20K price-bracket. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com for all the updates related to the Motorola One Action.

Best Mobiles in India