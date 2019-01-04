Motorola P40 leaked specs suggest display with punch hole and Snapdragon 675 processor

As the Mobile World Congress 2019 is approaching we are coming across a number of smartphone leaks and rumors. The latest smartphone to join the bandwagon is from the American smartphone manufacturer Motorola. While the Motorola G7 series has already been suggested numerous times over the web, there is another upcoming Motorola smartphone which is suggested by the rumor mill.

The smartphones which Motorola is expected announced during the Mobile World Congress 2019 are the Moto P4 and Moto P40 Note. The Motorola P40 is the successor of the company's widely popular P30 which was introduced by the company last year in China. We already have seen some leaks giving us insight on the smartphone's specification and offers. Now, the latest leak reveals some more details on the specification and features which the upcoming Motorola P40 and P40 Note will feature.

As per the new leak, both the Motorola P40 and P40 Note will sport a display with a punch hole which will accommodate the front camera similar to what Samsung, Honor, and Huawei have opted for some of its latest smartphones.

The leaks have been revealed on Twitter by Andri Yatim and as per the leaked specifications the punch hole display panel will be 6.2-inches in size and will offer HD+ resolution. Besides the punch hole display panel, the P40 lineup will be backed by Snapdragon 675 chipset. The processor onboard will be paired with a 6GB RAM for multitasking. The device will be available in two different storage options including 64GB and 128GB, we are expecting that the storage will be further expandable via an external microSD card slot. It is further being suggested that the device will ship with ZUI skin in the company's hometown China and with stock Android for the rest of the markets.

At this moment, this is the primary information we have on the upcoming Motorola P40 and P40 Note smartphones and we are waiting for more information to surface on the same. Stay tuned with us for further updates on Motorola P40 and other smartphones in the market.

