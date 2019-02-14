Motorola P40 will be powered by a Samsung chipset with a 48 MP camera

Motorola recently launched the Moto G7 series of smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. And now, a new leak about the upcoming Motorola smartphone has surfaced online.

According to the leak, Motorola might soon launch the Motorola P40, the first smartphone from the company with a punch hole display and the first Motorola smartphone to be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC. Earlier reports claimed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC will power the Motorola P40.

Motorola P40 specifications

The Motorola P40 is sort of a mid-tier smartphone from Lenovo-owned smartphone brand with a lot of interesting features (as per the leaks and speculations). The smartphone is most likely to feature a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design, similar to the one seen on the Honor View20.

The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC, which is a sort of a mid-tier Octa-core chipset from Samsung with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Leaks also indicated that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back, similar to the one found on the Redmi Note 7. The Motorola P40 will have a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone also supports NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Motorola P40 will be backed by a 3500 mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS, and expected to cost around Rs 27,000, and is likely to compete against the Poco F1 and the Asus ZenFone 5Z.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the launch of the Motorola P40 in India what so ever. What do you think about the Motorola P40, are you happy for the fact that the Motorola P40 is powered by Exynos 9610 SoC? Share your views in the comment box.

