Motorola Razr (2019) Gets Whopping Rs. 30,000 Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola Razr (2019) is the foldable smartphone from the company featuring a flexible OLED display that makes it fold in half. The device brings nostalgia with the Retro mode that gives a similar experience as the original Razr series phones launched years back.

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in India back in March this year for Rs. 1,24,999. After months of its launch in India, it looks like the Motorola smartphone has received a price cut of a whopping Rs. 30,000 making it relatively affordable for interested buyers.

Motorola Razr (2019) Price Cut In India

Well, after receiving a price cut of Rs. 30,000, the Motorola Razr (2019) is now available for Rs. 94,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 1,24,999. This price cut is available only via the offline stores in the country. Besides this price cut, there will be an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 for the HDFC Bank customers, which takes its effective price down to Rs. 84.999. Notably, this price cut was noted by the popular tipster and Mumbai-based retail Mahesh Telecom.

As per the tipster, the online pricing of the Motorola smartphone remains the same. However, the e-commerce portal Flipkart offers a similar Rs. 30,000 discount on all major credit and debit card transactions. The online listing of the Motorola Razr (2019) suggests that this discount will be applicable only until October 5, 2020.

Given that the Motorola Razr (2019) has received a price cut of a whopping Rs. 30,000, we believe that this is the right time for the interested buyers to get their hands on this smartphone.

Why This Price Cut?

Notably, this price cut comes soon after the announcement of the Motorola Razr 5G, which is the successor of the yesteryear model. Initially, it was limited only to the Chinese market but later was rolled out to select European markets as well.

Adding to this, the Motorola India website has started teasing the launch of the newly announced smartphone in the country with a 'coming soon' tag. And, it is also taking registrations for the same hinting at the launch of the latest offering sometime soon in India. We believe that this could be the reason for the price of the Motorola Razr (2019) in India.

Best Mobiles in India