Motorola RAZR 2020 Renders Shed Light On Possible Design

Last year, Motorola RAZR flip phone was unveiled with a flexible OLED display. Though it flaunted a cool design, it packed some inferior specs as compared to the existing flagship models that were expected to see the light of the day in 2020. Even then, the device was well-received by fans, which has made Motorola eye to launch the next-generation model.

Well, the renders of the Motorola RAZR 2020 have been leaked online by the well-known tipster Evan Blass. As per the tipster, the upcoming smartphone is said to carry the codename Odyssey and is believed to be known as RAZR 5G. And, this Motorola smartphone is said to make use of the Snapdragon 765G SoC, which comes with 5G support.

Motorola RAZR 2020 Renders Leak

The renders of the Motorola RAZR 2020 have been leaked in a Mercury Silver color option. It confirms that the device could be a clamshell model similar to its predecessor. And, the design appears to have a similar design as the RAZR model that was launched last year.

Motorola RAZR 2020: What To Expect

The Motorola RAZR 2020 is believed to feature a 6.2-inch Flex View P-OLED flexible display. The smartphone is claimed to flaunt a secondary 2.7-inch Quick View G-OLED display. This year, the company is expected to feature improved cameras than the 4G LTE variant with a 20MP selfie camera and a 48MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor at its rear. Notably, the 4G LTE variant comes with a 5MP selfie camera sensor and a 16MP primary rear camera sensor.

Previously, the alleged Motorola RAZR 2020 was certified by the Chinese 3C certification database confirming the presence of 18W fast-charging support while its predecessor has 15W fast-charging technology. And, the RAZR 5G is said to get the power from a 2845mAh battery, which is of higher capacity than the 2510mAh battery powering the RAZR 4G.

While the Motorola RAZR 2020 is expected to come with notable improvements than its predecessor, there is no official word regarding what this device could feature and when it could see the light of the day.

