Motorola Razr 5G Massive Leak Hints Launch Could Be Imminent

Late last year, the revamped version of the Motorola Razr clamshell phone was unveiled. One of the notable highlights of this smartphone is its foldable display. As the device features a dated processor, it misses out out 5G connectivity and supports only LTE. As this is a major downside of the Motorola Razr, there are speculations that the Lenovo-owned company is eying to launch a 5G version of the same.

There are contradictory reports regarding its arrival. One set of reports suggests that it could be launched in June while the other set of reports show that the 5G version of the clamshell phone could see the light of the day in August. A recent report has surfaced online revealing that the Motorola Razr 5G has been delayed and hints at a 2021 launch. In the meantime, the leaked specifications of the device have been revealed by well-known tipster Evan Blass hinting that its launch could be imminent.

Motorola Razr 5G Specs Leak

Going by the leaked specs, the device is said to carry the codename Odyssey while the previous reports have hinted at the codename Smith. This makes us believe that both these devices could be different. Talking about the leaked device, the alleged Motorola Razr 5G is said to feature a 6.2-inch primary display similar to the yesteryear model. This goes in line with a previous report hinting that both the inner and outer display dimensions will be identical to those of the Motorola Razr 2.

The Motorola Razr 5G might support dual-SIM with slots for a nano-SIM and an e-SIM. It is likely to be preinstalled with Android 10 and flaunt a 48MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. At the front, there could be a 20MP selfie camera sensor. The other aspects that are tipped about the Motorola Razr 5G include a 256GB storage space, Mercury Silver and other color options, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and a 2845mAh battery.

Not A Premium 5G Phone?

Well, considering these specifications, the alleged Motorola Razr 5G might miss out on the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC that is used by other high-end and flagship models, this upcoming 5G phone from Motorola is believed to be a mid-range model. Only an official confirmation can reveal further details.

