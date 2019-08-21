Motorola Razr Foldable Phone With Falcon Wing Design Might Launch In December News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Motorola Razr foldable phone could launch in December, claims a report. The new smartphone is likely to come as a mid-range offering, thus making it a cheaper foldable device than the Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. As per the speculations, the phone could sport a falcon-wing design and get installed with a Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Rumored Specs, Price

The foldable phone from Motorola is supposed to have a compact screen. Its inner part could have a 6.2- inch screen with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels. While the phone's exterior panel may have a 600 x 800 resolution. It is rumored to arrive with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage options, paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

Connectivity aspects might include VoLTE, Wi-Fi, mobile hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. Lastly, it may pack a 2,730 mAh battery along with Turbo Power charging technology. The price in India is expected to be Rs. 69,990 for the mentioned base variant. And, it could arrive in Black and Gold colors.

Other Foldable Phones

Earlier, we saw the Samsung Galaxy Fold rescheduled for a September launch. The handset sports a 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED and a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED display. It is based on Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 512GB default memory capacity. It has a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP rear camera setup, and a selfie camera of 12MP lens. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system.

The smartphone offers Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. It is equipped with a 4,380 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support. Its price would start from Rs. 1,40,790 for the base variant.

Whereas, the Huawei Mate X has 8, 6.6 and 6.38-inches foldable displays. It is powered by Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a 40MP, 16MP, and an 8MP sensor. It runs EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, featuring quick charging support. It is expected to price at Rs. 1,85,220 for 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India