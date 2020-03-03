Motorola Razr Launching On March 16 In India: Expected Price, Availability

Moto Razr In India

As previously notes, the new Moto Razr is a fresh take on the 15-year old Motorola Razr, with a similar design, but completely revamped. Since all the features of the Moto Razr are known already, the company will likely announce the pricing for the Indian market and its availability on March 16.

Presently, the Moto Razr is expected to cost Rs. 108,290 in India, but it could largely vary. The foldable phone has already been teased with a ‘Made In India' tag, which could further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Moto Razr Features

The Moto Razr packs two screens, where the outer one with a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel appears when the phone is shut. When opened, the Moto Razr reveals a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen. There's a notch placed on the inside that houses the selfie camera of 5MP lens. Other camera specifications include a 16MP primary shooter.

The Moto Razr packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. Motorola is also working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen, which currently supports only notifications and playback controls.

Lumps And Bumps

Before the pre-order launch of the Moto Razr, Motorola teased a new video for users. The video notes that the Razr's screen is meant to bend; bumps and lumps are common. The short video was directed to users interested to buy the new phone with a tagline ‘Care for Razr'.

What's more, iFixit released a new scorecard for the Moto Razr in tearing down the foldable phone. The iFixit video gives us one of the best looks at the phone's mechanical hinge. It was concluded that the Moto Razr is one of the most complicated phone-based contraptions. More importantly, the Razr revealed a noticeable gap between the hinge and the display.