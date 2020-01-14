Motorola Razr Made In India Units Teased; Specifications, Launch Date News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola Razr, which was previously delayed or as the company calls it -- a rescheduled launch to 'better meet the consumer demands'. Motorola blamed the delay on supply predictions, citing it had delayed the presale and launch timeline for consumer-eccentric reasons. Now, images of the revamped Moto Razr retail box have surfaced online, just ahead of the launch.

Moto Razr Images Spotted

The revamped Moto Razr is set to roll out in the Chinese market soon and images of the production unit, retail box, and the smartphone itself have surfaced online. A report published by a Chinese publication IT Home shared photos of the new Moto Razr foldable phone ahead of the launch.

The launched photos also reveal key specifications, features, and other details. Firstly, the retail box of the foldable smartphone is triangular shaped, unlike the rectangular ones sported by regular smartphones. The rear of the box reveals some specifications, along with the regulatory signage. The leaked image comes with the label 'XT2000-2 moto razr' on the box.

Motorola Razr Made In India

Interestingly, the box also reveals the 'Made in India' tag in one of the leaked images. Earlier, unboxing videos also revealed such Made In India labels. Looking at the production images, the Moto Razr there's not much noticeable difference from the launch photos spotted earlier.

Some of the other details include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. Unlike the Samsung Fold or the Huawei Mate X, the Moto Razr flip-folds. When folded, the screen measures 2.7-inch with Quick View features. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powers the Moto Razr.

For now, the launch in China is scheduled, however, the Moto Razr has been delayed indefinitely in the US. Motorola has been teasing the smartphone frequently in India with Made In India tags. One can expect a price tag that's easy on the pockets for Indian consumers.

