Upcoming Motorola Smartphone Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification: Could Be Moto G9 Play

Motorola seems to have started working on its new offering for the year 2020. A new handset by the company has been certified online indicating the company's plan for a launch in the coming months. The mystery smartphone is said to be an extension of the company's popular mid-range G series.

The Motorola smartphone with XT2052-1 model number has cleared its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance in the US. Notably, the website listing doesn't reveal the name of the device. However, it is being speculated to be a model from the upcoming Moto G9 series.

The Motorola XT2052-1 has been spotted running on the latest Android 10 OS. And Motorola is one of those brands which is known for offering a stock Android experience on its smartphones. So, the upcoming device shipping with stock Android UI can't be ruled out.

Also, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests support for dual-band Wi-Fi, i.e, both 2.4Ghz and 5GHz connectivity. Some reports suggest that the upcoming handset could be none other than the Moto G9 Pro. This is primarily because the Moto G8 Play which debuted last year had an XT1952 model number.

But, this is just a speculation and it remains to be seen if the device is really the Moto G9 Play or any other model in the G9 series. Besides, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing hasn't specifically revealed any more details on the hardware. We need to wait for the rumor mill to churn out some more information on the upcoming smartphone.

If we talk about the Moto G8 Play, then the handset was announced with a 6.3-inch Max Vision display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The notch accommodates an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture to click selfies and make/receive video calls.

The primary camera setup at the rear comprises three lenses including a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is an additional 2MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for depth mapping.

Under the hood, the device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. It was launched with Android Pie OS. The device s powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 10W fast charging.

