Motorola Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Flipkart is all set to host the Big Billion Days Sale that will be raining discounts and offers during the festive season. Now, the company has started teasing that it will host the sale sometime soon but there is no word regarding the exact sale dates. While we anticipate the sale to happen before the festive season, several deals and offers have been teased making it enticing for buyers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Discounts

Notably, the Big Billion Days Sale will mark the launch of new products, rush hours, flash sale deals and crazy offers. Users will be able to get super coins as rewards on each purchase. Besides this, users will play a few games that will let them win some rewards. As the sale is yet to commence, Flipkart has kept many details regarding offers under the cover

When it comes to partner offers, there will be an instant discount on using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The maximum discount will be revealed in the near future. Moreover, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on the purchases they make. Flipkart also mentions Paytm cashback on using the wallet and UPI payments.

Motorola Smartphones On Discount

Flipkart has come up with a Reveal Calendar section that shows when these brands will reveal the discounts on their offerings. Going by the same, Motorola is all set to reveal the discounts on its offerings on October 1. Also, the new launches in the country from the brand will happen on the same day.

Besides the launch, there will be lucrative discounts on Motorola smartphones. Going by the same, the biggest discount will be on Moto G60. The smartphone featuring a 108MP camera and a 120Hz refresh rate was priced at Rs. 21,999. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, you can get it for Rs. 15,999, which is a discount of Rs. 6,000.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion 5G smartphone featuring a quad-camera module with a 108MP primary camera sensor and an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate was earlier priced at Rs. 24,999. Now, it is available at Rs. 19,999. Also, there will be other benefits as mentioned above.

One of the most affordable Motorola smartphones, the Moto G40 Fusion comes with a Snapdragon 732G processor and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. This smartphone, which was earlier priced at Rs. 16,999 is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 12,999.

The Moto Edge 20 5G is available on a discount for the first time. Priced at Rs.34,999, this smartphone featuring a 144Hz sAMOLED display and a Snapdragon 778G processor can now be purchased at Rs. 29,999.

Motorola Tab 8 Launch

Already, we have come across reports that Motorola is reportedly working on a new tablet. Now, it has been hinted that the Moto Tab 8 will be launched right in time during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The Motorola launch event during the Flipkart will be held on October 1, 2021 but there is no word regarding the products on the specified date.

