Motorola teases August 2 smartphone launch; Moto Z3, Moto One Power likely

Motorola has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone at its Chicago headquarters on August 2. In the teaser, the company hints at a big announcement what will "change the way people use to interact with their phones."

The company has not revealed anything about the launch of the products, but it promised to reveal "whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more" according to the statement sent to the media publications.

Motorola has posted an 11-second teaser video on its YouTube channel with a text "August 2, 2pm Motorola HQ Chicago" on a live background. Previous reports suggest that Lenovo might unveil its Moto Z3 and Moto One Power smartphone at the event.

Earlier this month, the company announced its Moto Z3 Play, so it is difficult to determine what the company is planning to launch at the event. According to Android Headlines, there's another variant of the Moto One Power dubbed as the Moto One in the offing. However, it's not clear if the Moto One is smaller in terms of display or the form factor. The 'Power' moniker suggests that the device will sport a bigger battery on Moto One Power, while the Moto One will pack a smaller battery.

According to previous reports, Motorola One Power is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Its also said to pack a 6.2-inch display with full HD+ resolution, along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is speculated to be fuelled by a 3,780mAh non-removable battery and run Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

The smartphone is expected to come with a dual camera module with the combination of 12MP + 5MP camera sensors on the rear along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone will house an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The company might also add a USB Type-C port along with support for Turbocharging technology.

