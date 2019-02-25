MWC 2019: LG unveils V50 ThinQ and G8 ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 SoCs News oi-Priyanka Dua The Dual Screen gives you a second 6.2-inch OLED display for double the viewing, gaming and multitasking experience.

After Xiaomi, Huawei, and Nokia, LG has introduced its much-awaited smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The South Korean tech giant LG has unveiled its first 5G phone, LG V50ThinQ 5G, alongside the new LG G8ThinQ. The flagship offering by the company is loaded with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and the key highlight these smartphones is the processor. Now let's have a look at the specifications and features that the latest LG flagship packs.

LG V50 ThinQ specifications

The LG V50 ThinQ is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The phone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, 20 percent larger than in the V40ThinQ, company claims.

The smartphone offers a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further increased up to 2TB via a microSD card. The major highlight of this smartphone that it comes with Dual Screen which is as an optional accessory.

The Dual Screen gives you a second 6.2-inch OLED display for double the viewing, gaming and multitasking experience. The Dual Screen display can be used independently, allowing for many interesting usage scenarios. The LG V50ThinQ 5G is only 8.3 millimeters in thickness and weighs only 183 grams.

It has a USB Type-C port (USB 3.1 Compatible) for charging and data transfers. On the imaging front, the LG V50 ThinQ has three cameras at the back 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚), 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚) and 12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45˚) while there are two cameras placed at the front for selfie lovers.

Besides this, the handset offers Android 9.0 Pie, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Full-range Stereo Speakers , Boombox Speaker , AI CAM / Google Lens, Google Assistant, Super Far-Field Voice Recognition, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology.

LG G8 ThinQ specifications

The LG G8 ThinQ specifications come with an advanced palm vein authentication, made possible by the combination of the ToF Z Camera and infrared sensors.

It features Qualcomm's fast Snapdragon 855 processor aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further increased up to 2TB via a microSD card. The smartphone is equipped with 6.1-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi).

The LG G8 also features three cameras at the back On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera. In fact, the advanced Z Camera comes into play again when capturing selfies in portrait mode.

Z Camera measures infrared rays reflected off subjects to calculate depth faster and more accurately than other image sensors, making exciting features such as Face Unlock possible.